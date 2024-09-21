DON'T STEAL IN OUR NAME : TYSON RAGES AGAINST CORRUPTION

The important statement by VP Chiwenga on how corruption has become a threat to national security and state sovereignty is indicative of the unbearable situation in Zimbabwe.

Admittedly, attempts to muzzle citizens from pointing it out the rot have now become increasingly difficult. The reality is that there is massive plunder of national resources at a pace never seen before.

All attempts to underplay the problem will never succeed. As Zimbabweans it’s time to look the bull in the eye and speak OUT.

Communities, workers, students and many in our country are going through unbelievable hardships and the time to put our heads in the sand has gone.

Corruption is Corruption.

The question of who the messenger is no longer matters more than the collective pain and suffering our people are going through.

When groups are mobilised to steal and destroy the future of our children, weaponise the judiciary and arms of the state to silence dissenters, the statement by the General is therefore important.

What does he know, what has he heard, what data and intelligence is he privy to, is therefore crucial in deducing that corruption has grown wings in our great country.

When individuals who are identifiable have taken over the economy and can openly boast about it and have the audacity to show their stolen riches in the face of all citizens, it becomes very important that an intervention is made to arrest the deteriorating situation.

I won’t say, we told you so! But I submit that every Zimbabwean patriot should reject this naked corruption which has become a cancer in our society.

We have to take a stand, and say, NOT in our name! Don’t steal in our name, using positions in the party and government to carry out massive corruption against our people.

I don’t often agree with individuals, but on this one, I put up my hand and say, YES Gen you are correct. Kuba Kuba. The plunder, the environmental impact and lack of accountability has made us a laughing stock.

Zimbabweans are all over the world and have to go through humiliation whilst we allow a cabal to destroy us. Our people are being embarrassed and subjected to inhumane treatment as if they have no country of their own.

As been noted before, lies are very fast, but the truth is slow and solid. Now the truth shall set us all free! Keeping quiet is no longer an option. The threat has been identified, now what is next! Do we fold our hands and pray?

A growing, tolerant Zimbabwe is our home too. Kausukuwere writing on X