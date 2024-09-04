skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday 4 September 2024
BEAM FUNDS ABUSE : UNION BACKS SCHOOL HEAD
Wednesday, September 04, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
FATHER, SON REUNITE IN JAIL
A father has re-united with his son in prison after 27 years. The two are incarcerated at Khami Maximum Prison, on the outskirts of Bulawayo...
MAI CHIWENGA DUPED
Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife Miniyothabo has lost US$930 000 after a construction firm duped her. Gray Homes Construction Co...
NOT UNDER MY WATCH : ED ON THIRD TERM
He has repeated the message and this time from lands afar directing it to the unconstitutionalists in bato. Will this kill the talk? pic....
CHIWENGA FEELS THE HEAT AHEAD OF CONFERENCE
President Mnangagwa’s allies are plotting to turn the heat on Vice President Chiwenga in the weeks leading up to the Zanu PF annual conferen...
MUM RETURNS HOME TO FIND DAUGHTER (10) NAKED, RAPED
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment