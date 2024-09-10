COUNCILLORS DEMAND KICKBACKS FOR US$5,4M PROJECT

A firm engaged by the Harare City Council has revealed that councillors and council managers demanded kickbacks frustrating the US$5,4 million project.

The project, which was touted as a game changer to the city’s perennial water challenges, has stalled with equipment lying idle at Morton Jaffray three years after it was purchased.

Nanotech manager Joe Rugwete told Newsday :“The matter is currently being addressed through various forums, including the commission of inquiryon the City of Harare and the Local Government, ministry.

“We welcome the involvement of Zacc, whom we will gladly share all information we have on the rent-seeking behaviour of some councillors and city officials.”

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume said the company had not approached his office with documentation implicating officials demanding bribes for the project.

“They are still to present any documentation to my office. I am keen to see it. We are ready to pay them once the issue of acquittals has been finalised,” he said.