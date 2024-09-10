MOB CHASES THIEF UP A TOWER LIGHT



A Kadoma man, who had been chased by a mob following an attempted theft, climbed a 30-meter tower light while threatening to commit suicide yesterday morning.

H Metro reports that the young man identified as Dingani, 22, left people shocked after climbing the tower at around 4 am.

The incident occurred near Nherera Bar in Rimuka suburb.

He stayed up the tower light for about three hours and even threatened to jump before he was eventually taken down.

Sources say he attempted to steal solar panels at a nearby house along Masvaure Street but was intercepted and chased by a mob.

After a chase, he decided to climb up the tower light in an effort escape from people’s danger.