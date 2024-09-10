SMALL MINERS DUMPED FOR CHINESE

Some 150 small scale miners have been dumped by the Zimbabwe Mining and Alloy Smelting Company for Chinese investors.

Newsday reports that in November 2023, Zimasco shut down small-scale mining operations in Mutorashanga, Mhondoro, Lalapanzi, Shurugwi, Mashava, Mberengwa and Neta, snuffing the life out of the contracted local chrome miners.

However, several Chinese miners have been allowed to take over business in the areas that the local investors used to operate. The Chinese miners, it was established, are selling the chrome to buyers of their own choice, including outside Zimbabwe.

The local miners, known as tributors, are questioning why they were forced to cease operations while foreign miners appear to be given preferential treatment as they continue with their mining activities on the chrome claims.

To add to their woes, Zimasco does not let the tributors sell the chrome ore that they had already accumulated.

“The challenge now is that local miners had already extracted some ore . . . when the contacts were abruptly cancelled. This is despite the fact that the contracts were supposed to expire in December 2023 and they could renew them the following year, as has been the case for 15 years,” Antonio said.

“That ore is lying idle right now,” he said, “and the miners are not allowed to sell it.”

Zimasco chief executive officer John Musekiwa initially said he would respond to questions in writing, but later said the Zimasco personnel were tied up in meetings.