Chatunga Bellamine Mugabe failed to appear in court yesterday and was issued with a warrant of arrest.

His lawyer Muchihwande Forbes Sithole told Newsday that his client was undergoing a throat surgery and the warrant of arrest was just administrative.

“He is hospitalised and doctors said he would be released on Friday. We expect on Monday he should report here, where we will ask the court to possibly just warn, caution and discharge him. It’s a very minor allegation."