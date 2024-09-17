HIGH COURT QUASHES BOY'S RAPE CONVICTION

A Grade 7 pupil’s 15-year sentence for raping a five-year-old girl has been quashed by the High Court.

High Court judges Justices Munamato Mutevedzi and Ngoni Nduna ordered the release of the juvenile after quashing all the proceedings. They said the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe should pursue the case before a different regional magistrate.

Newsday reports that during trial the accused, who appeared with his guardian, told court that he did not need representation. In their judgment, Justices Mutevedzi and Nduna said where an unrepresented childappeared before a court facing any offence, the court could not ignore the question of having a legal practitioner assigned to assist that child.

“The court must, as of necessity, approach the matter with single-minded benevolence. As a general rule, therefore, because of the severity of sentences imposable for rape convictions, a court must not proceed to try and convict a child without legal representation. If that is done, it will be evident that there is no power to match that of a court which protects children.”

According to the court record, when the boy who thought he would get corporal punishment was finally sentenced and the guardian was asked if he understood the sentence, his reaction was utter astonishment.

“He could only manage to exclaim ‘15 years!’ I could have quashed this conviction on this basis alone, but there is a worse problem with it,” Justice Mutevedzi said, adding that the trial magistrate erred in not asking the accused what his understanding of rape or sexual intercourse was.