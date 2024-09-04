SMUGGLING CAR GANG NABBED AT ROADBLOCK IN ZIM

Four Zimbabweans have been arrested after they stole a Toyota Land Cruiser in South Africa and brought it into Zimbabwe using a fake South African registration book. A South African who was part of the gang was also arrested.

The Herald reports that John Laseja Mkonto (37), Sibusiso Mpofu (44), Neabi Maqwawe (39), Raymond Tshabalala (29) and Pholani Nhliziyo (38) appeared before a Harare magistrate on theft of motor vehicle charges.

They were remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court. The court heard that on August 28, 2024, the accused persons stole a white Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number KLM388NW, chassis number TW1BV71J204900122 in Pretoria, South Africa.

They then generated a fake South African Registration book and fake Temporary Import Permit (TIP) in the name of Mkonto. On September 2, 2024, Mkonto accompanied by his accomplices drove the motor vehicle and smuggled it into Zimbabwe destined for Harare.

They were intercepted at a police roadblock at ZRP Featherston. The police officers manning the roadblock asked Mkonto to produce the vehicle’s documents and he gave them the fake documents.

The officers saw that the details on the documents did not tally with those on the motor vehicle.

They found out that the registration number KLM389NW was different from the number on the vehicle’s license disc KLM388NW.