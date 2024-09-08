BATTLE TO CLEAR SOARING MURDER CASES

The High Court has since set up circuits in Gokwe and Gweru.
Judicial Service Commission spokesperson, Mr Daniel
Nemukuyu, said “Considering that we do not have a High Court station in the
Midlands, Chief Justice (Luke) Malaba decided to constitute a team of judges to
preside over the cases in the province.
“Circuit courts were gazetted for Gweru and Gokwe. The High
Court will sit in Gweru and Gokwe from tomorrow (today) September 9, 2024.”
The court in Gweru is expected to clear 90 cases, while the
one in Gokwe is expected to deal with 60 cases.
Senior Judge of the Bulawayo High Court, Justice Munamato
Mutevedzi, will sit in Gweru together with Justices Ngoni Nduna and Naison
Chivhayo.
Deputy Judge president Justice Garainesu Mawadze and the
head of the Criminal Division of the High Court, Justice Esther Muremba, will
be in Gokwe.
