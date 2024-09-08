BATTLE TO CLEAR SOARING MURDER CASES

The Midlands Province has a backlog of 500 murder cases and Chief Justice Luke Malaba has ordered that 150 of the cases to be cleared in three weeks.

The High Court has since set up circuits in Gokwe and Gweru.

Judicial Service Commission spokesperson, Mr Daniel Nemukuyu, said “Considering that we do not have a High Court station in the Midlands, Chief Justice (Luke) Malaba decided to constitute a team of judges to preside over the cases in the province.

“Circuit courts were gazetted for Gweru and Gokwe. The High Court will sit in Gweru and Gokwe from tomorrow (today) September 9, 2024.”

The court in Gweru is expected to clear 90 cases, while the one in Gokwe is expected to deal with 60 cases.

Senior Judge of the Bulawayo High Court, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi, will sit in Gweru together with Justices Ngoni Nduna and Naison Chivhayo.

Deputy Judge president Justice Garainesu Mawadze and the head of the Criminal Division of the High Court, Justice Esther Muremba, will be in Gokwe.