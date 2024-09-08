FAMILY OF THREE LAID TO REST



A family of three — Lorenzo Palu (36), his wife Forgive (31), and their three-year-old son Lwandile – who perished in an accident were laid to rest together, side- by-side in Bulawayo.

The family was among 10 passengers who died when a Mzansi Express bus, travelling from Bulawayo to Johannesburg, South Africa, crashed last month at the Three Mile Circle in Makhado, South Africa.

The Chronicle reports that friends and family gathered to say goodbye to the trio, who were on their way back to South Africa after celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary in Bulawayo.

His best friend, Mr Sipho Dube, reflected on those moments, cherishing the “mini-lecture” Palu had given.

Lorenzo was a devoted Christian, but never judged those of us who didn’t attend church. He was always full of love, always reminding us of the importance of family,” Mr Dube recalled as he stood at his friend’s graveside.

“Each time Lorenzo came back to Bulawayo from South Africa, he would call his friends and buy meat and beers for us. He was a devoted Christian, but never shunned or judged his friends and family who consumed alcohol.”

Lorenzo, a well-respected UX designer, was known for his technology innovation. His wife, Forgive, was an entrepreneur who ran a start-up company called Sweet Soul Cakes and was also a pre-school teacher. Their little boy, Lwandile, adored football.



