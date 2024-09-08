WHY CHIVAYO WAS SHUNTED ASIDE



As Starlink went live in Zimbabwe it has emerged that Wicknell Chivayo was shunted aside because of his scandals and big mouth.

Sources have told The Standard that :“What we gather is that HE decided to be ‘ professional’ as it were on this Starlink issue as Chivayo’s dealings and his motor-mouth were dragging him and that of the office into the mud. He was causing a lot of commotion not only in government circles, but also within and outside Zanu PF."

“Also, it was proved and agreed that he was lying on a number of things, hence Potraz had to come out and say that Chivayo’s IMC is not the sole service provider. He has been shunted aside because of his controversy.”