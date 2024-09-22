EVIL YOUNG STEPMUM ESCAPES JAIL

A young woman has escaped jail after being convicted of indiscriminately assaulting her 10-year-old stepson and denying him food.

The 21-year-old woman from Cowdray Park was sentenced to perform 630 hours of community service, with six months suspended on condition she does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

The remaining 18 months were suspended on condition that the woman performs 630 hours of community service at the Cowdray Park Health Centre. The name of the accused has been withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

The court heard that said sometime between July 1 and August 4, 2024, the woman assaulted her stepson on several occasions with fists all over the body and denied him food.

“The matter came to light on August 4 at around 7am when a neighbour became suspicious after noticing that the victim’s face was swollen.” When quizzed by the neighbour, the boy revealed that he had been assaulted and denied food on several occasions by his stepmother.

A report was made to the police leading to the woman’s arrest.