1 000 CASES REPPORTED TO US IN 2023 : ZACC

The Zimbabwe Anti- Corruption Commission (ZACC) says integrity pledges and committees have resulted in more cases of graft being reported.

The country's corruption watch dog has revealed that almost one thousand cases of corruption were reported last year with most of them involving public officials.

The increase in the number of cases has been attributed to integrity pledges and integrity committees launched in 2022 as part of zero tolerance to graft and related activities.

“In 2023 we received 999 reports. It is disheartening to discover that reports against public officials accounted for 56 percent of these cases, that is 559 cases received against public officials,” said ZACC Chairperson, Mr Michael Reza.

Meanwhile, the integrity pledges programme was this Monday taken to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, where senior government officials in the ministry pledged to take part in the fight against corruption.

“Corruption is cancerous. It leads to poor service delivery. Integrity is the cornerstone for building our success. We must lead by example. The issue of land barons is a result of corruption. As senior public servants we must remain integral. Let us commit transparency,” noted the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Hon Daniel Garwe. zbc