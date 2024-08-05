WE HAVE NOT BEEN PAID FOR TWO MONTHS : LITHIUM WORKERS

Workers at Zulu Lithium mine, located in the Fort Rixon area of Matabeleland South Province, have raised concerns over delayed salary payments, with many claiming they have not been paid for over two months.

The employees, who rely on their wages to support their families, are now facing significant financial difficulties.

Zulu Lithium mine, owned by Premier African Minerals LTD, is regarded as potentially the largest undeveloped lithium-bearing pegmatite in the country.

Speaking to CITE, workers reported that in May, they received only 70 percent of their salary, with the remaining 30 percent promised within two weeks. However, they have not seen the outstanding amount since then, and neither June nor July’s salaries have been paid.

“It’s been a while. In May, we were given 70 percent and told that we would receive the remaining 30 percent after two weeks, but it never came. June and July have ended, and we have not received our salaries,” said one source.

The workers also expressed frustration over the lack of communication regarding their payments.

“We are not being told or given an excuse about what is happening. When we try to ask, we are threatened with being fired. We are now terrified to even ask. We work every day, but we don’t know what is happening with our salaries; we are distressed,” said the employees.

Reached for comment, Zulu Lithium Mine General Manager, Jabulani Chirasha, stated that the employees are well-informed about the situation.

“If it were Zulu people, they would know exactly what is going on. They get briefed, including by the CEO last week before he went back to London. So they know exactly what is going on. This plant is still under commissioning, and everybody knows exactly what’s going on. The CEO is approachable and communicates daily. We haven’t introduced anything for sale yet, and the CEO went to London because this company is listed on the London Stock Exchange,” he said.

Chirasha added that the company maintains clear communication.

“There was an AGM on the 29th of June where he was seeking authority to raise more money. There is nothing hidden about this company because it’s a public company listed on the Stock Exchange. He had to go back to the investors in London to seek a mandate to raise more money, which happened last week. He is flying back to South Africa today.”

“The communication is very clear because we now have a mandate to raise more money from shareholders. This plant is still new; we haven’t even sold anything. It’s a project, and we have spent money. We need more money to run it, and everyone knows, they are up to date about what is transpiring here,” he said.

He assured that employees were informed about the payment timeline.

“They were actually told when they would be paid, and I think they know it very well. We had said once the AGM finishes, which was the 29th of June, and you know trading shares on the stock exchange doesn’t happen overnight like selling bananas. It’s a lot of money. Then we have to find buyers to purchase the shares, the money comes to Zimbabwe, they go through the Reserve Bank, and it takes several days for it to be here.”

Chirasha reassured that the company has always paid its employees and is committed to resolving the current issues.

“So we actually briefed the employees; they know exactly when we think the money should come here. There is no way we can let these guys work without being paid. Since we started this plant, we have never skipped paying our guys. It’s only that there is much more money required; there are more improvements needed,” he said.

Chirasha added: “When we commissioned the plant, we realised maybe this motor was supposed to be rated X, but maybe it’s Y, so we need to buy another one and put it there, and so on, to improve the plant. So that process needs a bit of money, and we haven’t started operating. The company is 51 percent owned by the government and 49 percent by us, and we know the labor laws; we can’t do that. Also, I need to be paid as well. It’s not that I have been paid and my pay comes with all the employees’ pay. So I also need it, so I understand pretty well, and every day I try to brief the managers about the process.” CITE