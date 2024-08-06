DETAINED TOURISTS GO ON HUNGER STRIKE

Two tourists, Lucas Slavik from Czech Republic and Tom Ssekamwa from Uganda who are detained at Masvingo Remand Prison went on hunger strike on Saturday and threaten to continue until they are allowed to see representatives of their countries.

Magistrate Madzingo turned down an application to refuse their placement on remand on Saturday and today their lawyer, Knowledge Mabvure of Chihambakwe made an application for bail.

The bail ruling will be made tomorrow.

The State altered Slavik’s charge. The charge has changed from publishing falsehoods to Section 31 (a) i publish false statement with intention to incite the public. His charge for being a criminal nuisance was also dropped. Slavik is accused of recording a video in which he said Zimbabwe has no water and power.

Ssekamwa is being charged with violation of the Censorship Act Chapter 26 1 (a) in that he was found in possession of an artificial penis, Durex real feel. Masvingo Mirror