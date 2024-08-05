SADC WILL NOT BE DIVIDED, SAYS ED

President Mugabe says attempts to divide SADC will not succeed.
“Presently, there are concerted efforts to reverse the
gains of our protracted liberation struggle. These attacks take many forms,
including peddling falsehoods about our country.
“It is a shame that there is a deliberate and
foreign-funded campaign which is void of the evident and unprecedented success
milestones we are witnessing across every facet of society and the economy. We
shall never be deterred or discouraged. We are marching forward ever, backwards
never.
“We defeated imperialistic agendas to achieve our
liberation and independence. We shall defeat them in the present, again and
again. Their interests are never designed for Africa and its people, but to
control our strategic resource endowments, including our God-given minerals,
which we have in abundance.
“Wherever their nefarious machinations show their ugly
face, these shall be resisted, both in honour of our heroes and for the
economic prosperity, peace and stability for present as well as future
generations.”
“We take pride in that in a few days to come, our nation
will host the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.
Thereafter, we assume chairmanship of our sub-regional body, which is a key
lever for defending our collective peace and sovereignty.
“Now that the SADC flag, together with our national flag
and alongside those of sister republics have been hoisted in readiness for the
glorious occasion, this serves as a symbol of the common history and shared
future we have as a united and indivisible SADC region.
“As descendants of Munhumutapa, we are ready to rise and
shine as we carry the mantle of our founding fathers and forebears.”
He was addressing mourners at the burial of General (Rtd)
Cde Makhethi Ndebele at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday.
0 comments:
Post a Comment