SADC WILL NOT BE DIVIDED, SAYS ED

President Mugabe says attempts to divide SADC will not succeed.

“Presently, there are concerted efforts to reverse the gains of our protracted liberation struggle. These attacks take many forms, including peddling falsehoods about our country.

“It is a shame that there is a deliberate and foreign-funded campaign which is void of the evident and unprecedented success milestones we are witnessing across every facet of society and the economy. We shall never be deterred or discouraged. We are marching forward ever, backwards never.

“We defeated imperialistic agendas to achieve our liberation and independence. We shall defeat them in the present, again and again. Their interests are never designed for Africa and its people, but to control our strategic resource endowments, including our God-given minerals, which we have in abundance.

“Wherever their nefarious machinations show their ugly face, these shall be resisted, both in honour of our heroes and for the economic prosperity, peace and stability for present as well as future generations.”

“We take pride in that in a few days to come, our nation will host the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government. Thereafter, we assume chairmanship of our sub-regional body, which is a key lever for defending our collective peace and sovereignty.

“Now that the SADC flag, together with our national flag and alongside those of sister republics have been hoisted in readiness for the glorious occasion, this serves as a symbol of the common history and shared future we have as a united and indivisible SADC region.

“As descendants of Munhumutapa, we are ready to rise and shine as we carry the mantle of our founding fathers and forebears.”

He was addressing mourners at the burial of General (Rtd) Cde Makhethi Ndebele at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday.