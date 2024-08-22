TSHABANGU BACKS CHITEPO SCHOOL TRAINING

Despite widespread criticism of the mandatory two-day ideology training for mayors and local authority chairpersons at the Chitepo School of Ideology in Harare, Sengezo Tshabangu, who identifies as the Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has defended the programme.

Tshabangu described the training as a positive initiative aimed at building the capacity of councillors and aligning local governance with national policies.

The mandatory training programme has faced fierce opposition from human rights lawyers and civil society groups, who argue that it is a thinly veiled attempt by the Zanu PF-led government to enforce political indoctrination under the guise of “basic orientation training.”

These groups have urged councils and local authorities across Zimbabwe to challenge the government’s move through legal channels.

Some councillors have also expressed concerns that boycotting the training could lead to their recall and loss of their posts. However, Tshabangu, known for his previous actions of recalling several elected representatives from Parliament and councils, sought to allay these fears.

In an interview with CITE, Tshabangu said there were no plans for recalls.

“I can assure you that there are no plans for recalls, and we are focused on supporting our mayors and council chairpersons in their roles,” he said.

Tshabangu said council officials stand to benefit from the ideology training.

“This training is part of the government’s efforts to enhance capacity building and align local governance with national policies.”

He highlighted that the mandatory training would offer “several key advantages for mayors and council chairpersons,” including the ability to “effectively implement government policies at the local level and foster stronger relationships with government officials, promoting effective collaboration and problem-solving.”

Tshabangu acknowledged that the venue for the training was changed to Rainbow Towers and confirmed that all mayors attended.

However, in Bulawayo both the Mayor David Coltart and his deputy Edwin Ndlovu did not attend, so the city’s Town Clerk and Finance Director attended in their place.

“Ultimately, this training enables mayors and council chairpersons to deliver improved services to our communities, aligning with national policies and upholding the principles of good governance for the benefit of our citizens,” Tshabangu explained.

He also praised the initiative, stating, “We appreciate the Minister of Local Government (and Public Works), Daniel Garwe, for initiating this important initiative.”

However, not everyone within the CCC shares Tshabangu’s positive outlook.

A CCC councillor from Bulawayo criticised the government’s move, accusing it of attempting to “brainwash” them.

The councillor acknowledged that the training might benefit town clerks and finance directors, who handle administrative work, but pointed out that many individuals in these positions are “members of Zanu PF one way or the other.”

The councillor added that it remains to be seen how the government’s push for ideological alignment will improve local governance, stating that centralization is to blame for poor service delivery.

“Councils don’t need ideological training; they just need devolution to make decisions. Right now, centralisation affects service delivery in Bulawayo, as in other cities, because the government controls decision-making and resources,” he said.

“This slows down the response to local needs in Bulawayo and other places, not to mention the unequal distribution of resources, especially to councils that are run by the opposition. This is why Bulawayo and other regions feel marginalised,” he concluded. CITE