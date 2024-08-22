SHIVAMBU TO MALEMA : I NEVER BETRAYED THE REVOLUTION

Former EFF vice president Floyd Shivambu has responded to allegations made by his former boss, Julius Malema, suggesting that he betrayed the party by joining uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.
This came after Malema insinuated on Monday night that
anyone who left the EFF was likely aiming to betray it.
“I will never betray the revolution, we are not in the
business of trying to please each other's egos. We are in the business of
building a revolutionary movement that is going to emancipate the black
majority. We are unapologetic about that. It is what we stand for.”
FLOYD SHIVAMBU: If ideological clarity was a person! pic.twitter.com/TwpoSb8Vrr— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 22, 2024
0 comments:
Post a Comment