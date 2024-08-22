EX CONVICT KILLS EX-LOVER'S CHILD

A man just released from prison has killed his former lover’s child. Simbarashe Machipisa of Zengeza 5, is alleged to have gone to his ex-lover’s house in Zengeza 1 after his release and killed the toddler identified as Truth Maphosa.

The Herald has it on good authority that Machipisa once had an affair with the victim’s mother, Nomsa Sengwe before he was arrested a few months ago for being violent.

He is reported to have destroyed some property at the same house before he was arrested and convicted.

On Monday night, Sengwe left her three children, including the victim, all aged between two and 15 sleeping in a room while she was going to her other boyfriend’s house in the same area.

Yesterday at around 6 am, Machipisa arrived at Sengwe’s home and found the three children sleeping juveniles sleeping in their bedroom.

He then forced open the door to gain entry into the house and sat on a sofa in the dining room before calling his victim.

Machipisa then strangled the boy before lifting him by his legs and bashing his head on the floor several times.

The other two children witnessed the incident and managed to escape before calling for help from other co-tenants.