R8M BULL BROUGHT TO ZIM



Zimbabwean cattle rancher, Mr Collen Tafireyi, has brought home his prized Boran Stud bull which he bought for a whopping R8 million (US$444 000). In South Africa.

Mr Tafireyi is a Boran breeder at Sinyo Boran Stud in Hwedza, Mashonaland East.

“This was not about the price. It was about getting what I value most — the biggest and best Boran stud in Africa. I want to be among the best Boran breeders on the continent. I want to be known for the best quality and cattle genetics in Africa and beyond.

“I have only been in the industry for three years but my plan is to transform the entire cattle industry in Zimbabwe and to do that we must have the best genetics and the best bulls for the right combinations.

“Boran cattle are drought tolerant, they eat anything, do well even under difficult conditions. They are the breed for Africa and this bull will be the cornerstone of my project, as I push to become the biggest Boran breeder in Africa,” said Mr Tafireyi.