RUWA MAN REMANDED IN CUSTODY OVER COCAINE

A Ruwa man has been remanded in custody after being found in possession of six sachets of cocaine with a combined mass of 4 grammes.

Tafadzwa Mpofu was charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs after being arrested in Ruwa in the early hours of Tuesday morning. He pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to September 4 for plea recording where he will appear in a different court for trial.

The court heard that detectives received information that Mpofu was in possession of cocaine in Ruwa. At around 4.30am, detectives from CID Drugs Harare went to where he was, introduced themselves and conducted a body search.

They recovered six small sachets of suspected cocaine stashed in his right trousers pocket.

Mpofu was subsequently arrested and escorted to CID Drugs and Narcotics where a field test was made on the recovered suspected cocaine and it tested positive. The seized cocaine weighed approximately 4g with a street value of ZiG2 800.