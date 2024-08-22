RUWA MAN REMANDED IN CUSTODY OVER COCAINE

A Ruwa man has been remanded in custody after being found in possession of six sachets of cocaine with a combined mass of 4 grammes.
Tafadzwa Mpofu was charged with unlawful possession of
dangerous drugs after being arrested in Ruwa in the early hours of Tuesday
morning. He pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to September 4 for plea
recording where he will appear in a different court for trial.
The court heard that detectives received information that
Mpofu was in possession of cocaine in Ruwa. At around 4.30am, detectives from
CID Drugs Harare went to where he was, introduced themselves and conducted a
body search.
They recovered six small sachets of suspected cocaine
stashed in his right trousers pocket.
Mpofu was subsequently arrested and escorted to CID Drugs
and Narcotics where a field test was made on the recovered suspected cocaine
and it tested positive. The seized cocaine weighed approximately 4g with a
street value of ZiG2 800.
