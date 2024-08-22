CZECH NATIONAL FINALLY FREED

Czech tourist, Lukas Slavik remanded in custody for the last three weeks for allegedly spreading falsehoods with an intention to incite the public was granted US$500 bail by a High Court Judge in Masvingo today.

Justice Sunsley Zisengwe ordered Slavik to deposit US$500 with the Clerk of Court, to reside at the Consulate of the Czech Republic at Number 11 Walmer Drive, Newlands in Harare until the matter is finalised and to report at ZRP Highlands once every Friday between 6am and 6pm until the matter is finalised.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport and not to interfere with State witnesses.

Slavik was arrested for taking a video and charged with Section 31(a) 1 publishing false statement with intention to incite the public. Masvingo Provincial Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi refused him bail and one of the reasons was that he will skip the country.

He is alleged to have recorded himself in the video saying that Masvingo was facing a serious water and electricity crisis. He is represented by Knowledge Mabvuure of Chihambakwe Law Chambers.

Czech Deputy Ambassador, Michael Novak last week gave a surety that the Embassy was going to accommodate Slavak and ensure that he will not skip the country if granted bail. Masvingo Mirror