360 ARRESTED FOR LITTERING IN HARARE

Some 360 people have been arrested for littering in Harare, the Environmental Management Agency has confirmed.

Offenders caught littering in undesignated areas are being fined between US$30 and US$100, depending on the level of the offence. EMA spokesperson Ms Amkela Sidange told the Herald that ““The nature of penalties being imposed are fines as the laws are clear that one can be fined up to level three. The fines went up to about US$500 for business premises but what is important to note is that this is an ongoing programme and it will be cascaded across the country.

“The public has embraced the anti-litter monitoring initiative and you will find that across the country, almost each province and district now has groups of these anti-litter monitors who are volunteers. They are not on a salary, but they are just volunteers who have a passion for the environment and want to assist in waste management.

“However, we need to clarify that these volunteers are not there to clean after you. They are there to ensure the environment is always kept clean and we do not want to give the impression that with these volunteers, you can litter and someone will clean after you.”