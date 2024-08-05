CHARAMBA, MAKARAWU ARE THROUGH

Zimbabwean athletes Makanakaishe Charamba and Tapiwanashe Makarawu have both qualified for the men’s 200 metres semi finals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Game.

“The feeling is great. I mean I didn’t get a good lane, but I am not a person who likes making excuses. I am just happy that I was able to survive and advance. And I just look forward to a great semi-final and probably make the final. I am just having fun. I don’t have large expectations but just to enjoy myself,” said Charamba.

“It was a good race my target was to get the guy who was next to my lane. So, I did that and I knew I was in the race, so the rest of the race was just a walk down. I am impressed by myself and my coach for working on that turn. I am super excited about that because running for the repechage tomorrow it was going to drain me. It was going to drain my energy to prepare for the semis. So, I am impressed by my performance today. So tomorrow I will spend the day relaxing, recharging, and being ready for the semis,” said Makarawu.