MOHADI RETURNS TO MALAWI

Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi has arrived in Malawi, where he will represent President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian centenary celebrations to be held this Sunday at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.
He was received at Kamuzu International Airport by Malawi
Minister of Lands, Honorable Deus Gumba, Malawi's Secretary to the President
and Cabinet, Ms Colleen Zamba and Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Malawi, Dr Nancy
Saungweme.
The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian has synods in
Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia.
Zimbabwe and Malawi share good relations cooperating in
various sectors of the economy, including trade, labour, and local government,
among others. zbc
0 comments:
Post a Comment