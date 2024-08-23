MOHADI RETURNS TO MALAWI



Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi has arrived in Malawi, where he will represent President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian centenary celebrations to be held this Sunday at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

He was received at Kamuzu International Airport by Malawi Minister of Lands, Honorable Deus Gumba, Malawi's Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Ms Colleen Zamba and Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Malawi, Dr Nancy Saungweme.

The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian has synods in Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Zimbabwe and Malawi share good relations cooperating in various sectors of the economy, including trade, labour, and local government, among others. zbc