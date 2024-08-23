MONEY TRANSFER AGENCY LOSES US$12K TO FRAUDSTERS

A money transfer agency has been defrauded of US$12 000 by two men through fake deposit transactions.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said that one of the accused, Njovo Munashe (25) from Mucheke suburb in Masvingo, was a teller at the money transfer agency based in Harare.

He would allegedly draw up the fake deposit transactions which he would then send to his accomplice, Mike Mbekezeli Moyo (24) from Khumalo suburb in Bulawayo, for collection in the city.

“On the 21st of August 2014 at around 1445 hours, police received information from the source that the accused person Njovo Munashe, who was working as a teller in the money transfer company at Mbare, in Harare had defrauded their company of cash amounting to US$12 000 and he is on the run.

“The source further stated that Njovo Munashe had sent her a fraudulent transaction of US$5 900 and was sending his accomplice, Mike Mbekezeli Moyo, a male adult aged 24 years of Khumalo suburb, Bulawayo to collect the money on his behalf,” reads the statement.

Insp Ncube revealed that, acting on the information received, police managed to arrest Moyo when he came to try collect the money.

“On 22 august 2024 at around 0800 hours, Njovo Munashe then arrived in Bulawayo in a bid to collect the money from his accomplice Mike Mbekezeli Moyo. He was then arrested and upon interview by the police, he admitted that he was creating fake deposit transactions to aid him in defrauding the company.

“Police would like to thank the public for working hand in hand with the police in curbing crimes. We also warn the criminals that the police will not tolerate such criminal behaviour, and the long hand of the law is hovering over their heads