ZIM PILOT KILLED IN MALAWI : BODY RETURNS HOME

The body of Zimbabwean pilot Captain Fungai Majakwara who was killed in a plane crash in Malawi has arrived back home. He will be buried tomorrow at Glen Forest Memorial Park.

Herald reports that Capt Majakwara suddenly collapsed at the controls moments after take-off, leaving the small plane to fly on autopilot for several miles before plummeting into Lake Malawi, killing him and one passenger, while the other passenger sustained injuries and was hospitalised.

Captain Jonathan Majakwara, who is also a pilot and father to Capt Fungai Majakwara, said the body arrived yesterday and will lie in state at a funeral parlour before burial on Sunday.

“There will be investigations which will be conducted in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s standards. The objective of the investigations is to establish the cause of the accident in order to facilitate corrective action to the systems, aircraft and aviation procedures.

“It involves aircraft manufacturers and operators of the aircraft and civil aviation authority of Malawi. It is not meant to apportion blame but improve aviation standards,” said Capt Majakwara who has more than 30 years of aviation experience holding different positions both locally, regionally and on the continent.

There were tests that were also done on the two bodies and results are yet to be determined.