MANAGER THREATENED WITH PAINTED TORTOISE



An unpaid security guard painted a tortoise and dumped it at her former workplace in an attempt to scare her employer.

Sithembiso Budzirikawa, has now been dragged to court charged for violating the Parks and Wildlife Act by removing the animal from its natural habitat.

Budzirikawa was employed by the company from April to August last year. The court heard that Budzirikawa removed a live tortoise from Chabwino farm, Goromonzi, and moved with it to Harare without a permit, in contravention of the law.