CHIMOMBE : THIS IS POLITICAL, NOT FRAUD

Mike Chimombe says the fraud charge he was slapped is politically motivated. He has been implicated in a US$9,2 million tender scandal for installation of streetlights in Harare.

Chimombe said that he was not in any way associated to Juluka Projects and Plant Hire (Pvt) Ltd.

The defence said the US$206 146,13 in question was not received by Chimombe but was a payment made by the City of Harare for services rendered by Mpofu’s company, contrary to State allegations.

It also submitted that the amount was not an advance payment and was an invoiced amount because Mpofu’s company had already done the work.

“He is charged in his personal capacity when in actual fact, a company called Juluka Projects (Pvt) Limited, which is a separate legal entity, was the one which was awarded the tender by the City of Harare,” said Chimombe’s lawyer.

He also said Mpofu was not the direct contact person who handled tenders on behalf of Juluka Projects (Pvt) Limited.

Mpofu denied submitting a bid document which contained false statements as alleged.

The matter was postponed to August 27 for bail ruling.