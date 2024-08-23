WHY I DENIED MACHINGAUTA BAIL

Former Budiriro legislator Costa Machingauta’s bail application has been rejected by a Harare magistrate.

The magistrate said while bail was a constitutional right, unless there are compelling reasons, Machingauta was working together with Amos Chibaya and it would be a cause of concern if he is released.

She said that the offence was committed via social media, which can propagate violence and it should not be taken for granted. She said that the State had proved that there were compelling reasons not to grant Machingauta bail.

Machingauta was remanded in custody to August 30 for routine remand.

Prosecutor Polite Chikiwa said between August 1 and 15 this year, Machingauta connived with Chibaya and posted on Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) WhatsApp groups mobilising and inciting the public to engage in violent activities.

Machingauta allegedly mobilised CCC members to barricade roads as well as torch shops and burn tyres during the recently-concluded Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit.

The State further alleged that as a result of the incitement, riotous activists on August 16 barricaded and burnt tyres at Mukonono Bridge along High Glen Road in Marimba, Harare.

On a different count, the State alleged that on August 15 this year, Machingauta assaulted detectives from the CID Law and Order department.

The court heard that Machingauta allegedly became violent and used abusive language against the law enforcement agents.