JAILS ARE FOR EVERYONE, SAYS ZANU PF

Zanu PF says all those who commit crimes, including its members will be jailed. The party’s director for information Farai Marapira insists that jails are not only for opposition activists.

“Jails are not set on partisan matters. We also have some Zanu PF members who are in jail. If you commit a crime, you are arrested and this is clear. We have several people from Zanu PF who are also in jail and it is not fair for the opposition party to point fingers at us because we don’t force anyone to commit a crime,” he told Newsday in an interview.

Marapira’s response came after opposition CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said his party’s members and human rights activists were arrested without committing offences.

“We are continuing to see arrests of our members and this has become too much,” Mkwananzi said.

“We are even finding it difficult to attend national programmes like the Heroes Day celebrations because we do not have a guarantee that our members are safe.”

Over 160 opposition party members and human rights activists are currently in detention across the country after being nabbed for various crimes, including disorderly conduct and holding illegal gatherings.