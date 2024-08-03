3 000 NEW HOUSES FOR THE MILITARY



The government will build at least 3 000 housing units for members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, according to President Mnangagwa.

“An array of strategies are under way to improve the welfare of members of our Defence Forces. Non-monetary incentives and benefits such as Civil Service Housing Loans and the Civil Service Vehicle Purchase schemes have been extended to members of the Defence Forces. Further, my Government has expanded the transport fleet for the Defence Forces, through the procurement and delivery of an assortment of vehicles.

“Over and above housing units that are ready for occupation, Government will soon be embarking on the construction of 3 000 housing units for members of the ZDF. This is part of the comprehensive programme by my Administration to increase affordable housing stock throughout the country."



