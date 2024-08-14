FAMILY DENIED ACCESS TO DETAINED COUNCILLOR

Friends and family who visited detained councillor, Bruce Moyo have been denied access to him.
We were held waiting for a very long time while the prison
officers were debating the situation.
Other visitors easily signed the register and were permitted entry.
After over an hour, the senior wardens (One named Ncube)
from Khami Remand came to address us, saying that we were allowed to ask
questions. We were told that we were not allowed to visit Bruce, that
they have been instructed by superiors that any visitors had to get special
permission from Mhlahlandlela Building.
We asked for the facts of the situation:
1. Who had given the orders?
Answer: Provincial Prisons Officers based at Mhlahlandlela
Building
2. What was the reason?
None given, they said they were under instruction.
3. Was this usual protocol?
Didn't give a clear answer, said we had to go to
Mhlahlandlela
4. Could we at least leave food for Bruce
This request was denied
We have reported the above to Adv Tinashe who is handling
the case. He will write a letter raising
the above issues accordingly.
