FAMILY DENIED ACCESS TO DETAINED COUNCILLOR

Friends and family who visited detained councillor, Bruce Moyo have been denied access to him.

We were held waiting for a very long time while the prison officers were debating the situation. Other visitors easily signed the register and were permitted entry.

After over an hour, the senior wardens (One named Ncube) from Khami Remand came to address us, saying that we were allowed to ask questions. We were told that we were not allowed to visit Bruce, that they have been instructed by superiors that any visitors had to get special permission from Mhlahlandlela Building.

We asked for the facts of the situation:

1. Who had given the orders?

Answer: Provincial Prisons Officers based at Mhlahlandlela Building

2. What was the reason?

None given, they said they were under instruction.

3. Was this usual protocol?

Didn't give a clear answer, said we had to go to Mhlahlandlela

4. Could we at least leave food for Bruce

This request was denied

We have reported the above to Adv Tinashe who is handling the case. He will write a letter raising the above issues accordingly.