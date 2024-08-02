HRE CAR DEALER STEALS CAR IN SA, SELLS IT

A Harare car dealer was arrested after he stole a luxury car from a car wash in South Africa before smuggling it into Zimbabwe. He then sold the Ford Everest, which was worth more than US$90 000 .

Aleck Dzepatsva has appeared before Harare magistrate charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was granted US$600 bail, ordered to surrender his passport and to report once every week at Vehicle Theft Squad.

The court heard that on 25 April, Dzepatsva, working in connivance with his accomplice who is still at large, went to Ellentree Carwash, Cosmosdal, Pretoria, South Africa and stole a silver registration number JACEGP and with chassis number MNBRXXMAWRPU66246 and engine number YNWQRPU66246.

Dzepatsva smuggled the car into Zimbabwe and took it to Harare. He tampered with the chassis number and removed the registration number plates so as to change the identity of the motor vehicle and then sold it to Asante Branson.

Branson then took the motor vehicle to Chris Tatenda Kwaramba at Auto Expo Car Sale, Milton Park, Harare from whom it was recovered on 27 July after it was traced through a fitted tracking device.