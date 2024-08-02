MONEY CHANGERS ARE BACK

Money changers who were hounded out are back on the streets of Mutare, fuelling marginal increase in the exchange rate.

The Manica Post this week established that money changers in Mutare have relocated from their usual spots to areas outlying the Central Business District (CBD).

In Rusape, daring ones are still operating in front of OK and TM supermarkets, where they transact from the comfort of their cars, serving familiar faces.

They keep their car doors and windows locked, and familiar clients knock the cars before handing over their bank cards after enquiring and agreeing on the exchange rate.

The money changers lock their doors while processing the transaction, and open the window to hand back the bank cards and foreign currency to clients.

In Chipinge, they are still operating at their usual rendezvous like OK, N Richards and Pick ‘n’ Pay supermarkets.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said plain cloth police officers were deployed to swoop on the illegal forex traders. “We have made deployments to thwart illegal forex trading on the streets. We have police officers patrolling in vehicles and on foot, monitoring the situation. While I may not readily give you statistics on the number of arrests made so far, I can assure you that the police force remains vigilant and monitoring the situation on the streets,” he said.