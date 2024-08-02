MONEY CHANGERS ARE BACK

Money changers who were hounded out are back on the streets of Mutare, fuelling marginal increase in the exchange rate.
The Manica Post this week established that money changers
in Mutare have relocated from their usual spots to areas outlying the Central
Business District (CBD).
In Rusape, daring ones are still operating in front of OK
and TM supermarkets, where they transact from the comfort of their cars,
serving familiar faces.
They keep their car doors and windows locked, and familiar
clients knock the cars before handing over their bank cards after enquiring and
agreeing on the exchange rate.
The money changers lock their doors while processing the
transaction, and open the window to hand back the bank cards and foreign
currency to clients.
In Chipinge, they are still operating at their usual
rendezvous like OK, N Richards and Pick ‘n’ Pay supermarkets.
Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant
Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said plain cloth police officers were deployed to
swoop on the illegal forex traders. “We have made deployments to thwart illegal
forex trading on the streets. We have police officers patrolling in vehicles
and on foot, monitoring the situation. While I may not readily give you
statistics on the number of arrests made so far, I can assure you that the
police force remains vigilant and monitoring the situation on the streets,” he
said.
