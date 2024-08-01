WE WILL CRUSH ALL DEMOS, SAYS KAZEMBE

The government says any protests before or during the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government later this month will be crushed.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe said :“It has historical footprints. We have always witnessed the penchant to mobilise for demonstrations around regional and international events.

“This SADC Summit was, therefore, not going to be an exception. It is clear that the organisers seek to provoke a heavy-handed response from the Government which they assume will attract global attention and put Zimbabwe on the spotlight. We have been through such episodes before and are prepared for the same,” he

“The attempts at rendering the country ungovernable will be met with befitting responses. Let those seeking to create an atmosphere of despondency among peace-loving citizens be warned that such antics will not be tolerated”.

“Spoilers and anti-development minded forces shall be dealt with decisively. We call upon the nation to ignore the numerous misleading social media messages from opposition quarters. We will go after those pushing for lawlessness, and allow the law to take its course. This country has adequate laws to deal with those bent on lawlessness”.

“We will not be apologetic to exercise that mandate given the will of the people through universally acknowledged processes. It is indeed disappointing to note the misplaced priorities of sections of the opposition who are agitated to stir civil unrest at a time focus should be on hosting the Summit”.