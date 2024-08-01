WE WILL CRUSH ALL DEMOS, SAYS KAZEMBE

The government says any protests before or during the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government later this month will be crushed.
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe
Kazembe said :“It has historical
footprints. We have always witnessed the penchant to mobilise for
demonstrations around regional and international events.
“This SADC Summit was, therefore, not going to be an
exception. It is clear that the organisers seek to provoke a heavy-handed
response from the Government which they assume will attract global attention
and put Zimbabwe on the spotlight. We have been through such episodes before
and are prepared for the same,” he
“The attempts at rendering the country ungovernable will be
met with befitting responses. Let those seeking to create an atmosphere of
despondency among peace-loving citizens be warned that such antics will not be
tolerated”.
“Spoilers and anti-development minded forces shall be dealt
with decisively. We call upon the nation to ignore the numerous misleading
social media messages from opposition quarters. We will go after those pushing
for lawlessness, and allow the law to take its course. This country has
adequate laws to deal with those bent on lawlessness”.
“We will not be apologetic to exercise that mandate given
the will of the people through universally acknowledged processes. It is indeed
disappointing to note the misplaced priorities of sections of the opposition
who are agitated to stir civil unrest at a time focus should be on hosting the
Summit”.
"Adequate measures have been put in place to account for and reign in anybody seeking to disturb peace for whatever reason, including the misguided view that only they and their leader should lead government," Home Affairs Minister Kazembe said, addressing 'SADC protestors'. pic.twitter.com/rV4xJgnGt1— ZiFM Stereo (@ZiFMStereo) August 1, 2024
0 comments:
Post a Comment