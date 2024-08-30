FOUR HUMAN SKULLS FOUND DUMPED IN MUTARE

Four human skulls and an assortment of human skeletal remains have been found dumped in a recently dug shallow trench in Mutare.

The eerie discovery was made recently by City of Mutare employees who were picking stones for construction purposes in the mountainous area.

One of the six City of Mutare employees, Mrs Ruby Madzima (46), who stumbled upon the human remains told The Manica Post : “We were going about our routine duties of clearing the area, and picking stones when we spotted something unusual. We were working in the area the previous week and there was no trench. At first I thought it was a carcass of a beast, but my colleagues were not convinced. When we drew closer, we realised that they were human remains. We called the police, who reacted swiftly. When the police arrived, they called their superiors who ordered them to dig the trench.”

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the strange discovery, and said investigations are in progress.

“On August 19, Mr Jonathan Maiwasha and others were picking up stones meant for construction in the Spiritans Mountain in Fern Valley when they discovered a suspected human bone protruding from a trench. Mr Maiwasha reported the matter at Fern Valley Police Base, who reacted swiftly and proceeded to the mountain where they saw a recently dug surface,” he said.

He said four human skulls and 13 suspected arm bones were discovered, as well as two broken bones that looked like pelvic bones.

“We are treating this discovery with utmost seriousness, and are conducting thorough investigations to determine the identities of the victims, circumstances surrounding their deaths, and the events leading to their burial at the location.