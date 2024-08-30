COMMUNAL LAND NOT FOR SALE : JUDGE

The High Court has ruled that communal land cannot be sold by rural district councils. The court nullified the sale of land between a family trust and Buhera Rural District Council.

The Herald reports that at the centre of the dispute in the High Court was a 40-hectare piece of land within Madzivanyika Village in Buhera comprising homesteads for more than 35 villagers on one section and grazing lands and communal fields on the other section.

The land had been sold to Munda Family Trust for the construction of a boarding school and plans to evict the 35 families were at an advanced stage. The villagers took the local authority to the High Court challenging its decision.

Justice Webster Chinamora said :“The application for a declaratory order be and is hereby granted. The agreement of sale of 40 hectares of communal land situated in the Madzivanyika Village, Chief Chitsunge Buhera, entered into between Munda Family Trust and Buhera Rural District Council dated March 23 2020 be and is hereby declared illegal and is accordingly cancelled.”

“The first and second respondents (Munda Family Trust and Mr Pomerai Munda) be and are hereby ordered not to evict any of the villagers residing at the 40 hectares of communal land.”

The villagers argued that communal land is vested in the President of Zimbabwe, and the local authority can only allocate land in line with the customary laws relating to allocation, occupation and use of communal land.

Justice Chinamora said it was clear that communal land could not be sold. As a result, the judge ruled that the purported agreement of sale between the transgressing parties was a nullity, saying Section 9 of the Communal Land Act was instructive in that regard.