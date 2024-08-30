MAI CHIWENGA DUPED



Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife Miniyothabo has lost US$930 000 after a construction firm duped her.

Gray Homes Construction Company, was dragged to court after failing to construct a double-storey house, a cottage and a perimeter wall for her. Newsday reports that Chiwenga paid the company US$560 000 for the job.

After receiving the funds, the couple who own the firm allegedly diverted some of the money to its own use and failed to complete the project and Chiwenga suffered prejudice of US$389 100.

In another count, the couple, sometime last year, allegedly misled Chiwenga into believing that it was able to construct a warehouse at Chivaraidze Farm in Goromonzi, knowing full well that it had no capacity to do the project.

Acting on the misrepresentation, Chiwenga paid the couple US$550 000, but its company failed to complete the project after allegedly squandering US$390 000.

Chirambira further alleged that in September last year, the couple also convinced Chiwenga that it could construct a shopping mall at Silalatshani business centre in Filabusi and she paid it US$158 000.

The court heard that the couple allegedly diverted US$151 000.