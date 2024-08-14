THREE GUTU MONEY CHANGERS REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Magistrate Edwin Marecha has remanded three men charged with dealing in unauthorized currency in remand prison to different dates for s continuation of trial and sentencing.

The trio of Godwin Mutema (30), Dickson Baster (51) and Munashe Sangu (29) has been in remand prison since Saturday when they were arrested at Mpandawana Growth Point.

The arrests were done by Police officers deployed from Harare under Operation No to illegal foreign currency dealers.

The trio was arrested after completing transactions with the detectives who would then demand to see their licenses allowing them to trade in foreign currency.

The State led by Rachel Murape said that officers observed Mutema illegally exchanging foreign currency. They approached him under the pretext that they wanted to change Rands into US$.

Mutema phoned Baster to give him some Rands and Baster handed over ZAR1 800 to one of the Police officers in exchange for US$100.

The detectives asked the duo to produce a license allowing them to trade in foreign currency and they did not have the licenses leading to their arrest. US$250 and ZAR3 400 was seized as exhibits from the duo.

Sangu was arrested around 10:30 am by detectives who approached him under the pretext that they wanted to change US$100 to Rands. He allegedly agreed to change the money at a rate of US$5.50 per ZAR100.

He was arrested after completing the transaction. The detectives demanded to see a license allowing him to trade in foreign currency and he failed to produce it. US$245 and ZAR 1 550 were seized as exhibits. Masvingo Mirror