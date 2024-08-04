SEX TOY : FOREIGNER NABBED IN MASVINGO

ZRP Masvingo yesterday arrested two foreign tourists for possessing a sex toy and for complaining against water shortages and load shedding in Masvingo.

Lucas Slavik from the Czech Republic is charged with spreading falsehoods while Tom Ssekamwa from Uganda is charged with possessing pornographic material after he was found with a sex toy in his bag.

Today the two appeared in a courtroom at Masvingo Magistrates that was packed with senior Police officers and CIO operatives.Magistrate Madzingo remanded the two in prison to Monday even after their lawyer Knowledge Mabvure of Chihambwakwe Law Chambers said that Act pertaining to falsehoods was struck off from the books years back.

The State was represented by MakoniThe Mirror understands that the Czech Republic Embassy is making frantic efforts to get their citizen released.Police impounded their laptops, cameras, a sex toy, passports, cash and bags.According to the State, Slavik who was booked at Back Packers Lodge in Masvingo was disturbed by riotous noise outside.

He went out to investigate and discovered that it was a group of mourners whose relative was run over by a vehicle.He started recordings a video and said in the video that Zimbabwe has no water and electricity. He also said that the place is expensive and prices are rising.Cops saw and arrested him. Based on the recording they charged him with spreading falsehoods.

The irony is that in the court where he appeared today had no power and his lawyer sent the courtroom laughing when he asked the magistrate if it would be a falsehood if he says that there is no electricity in court.

Mabvure also told the magistrate that Masvingo has had no water for a number of days and no electricity for 12 hours.

After arresting Slavik, Police went to the lodge and found a sex toy in Ssekamwa’s bag and arrested him. Masvingo Mirror