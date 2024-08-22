THREE SODOMISE INMATE

An inmate (20) was drugged and sodomised by three convicts in a cell at Harare Central Remand Prisons.

The three, Kingswell Ngwerume (32), Kudakwashe Mazorodze (35), and Lazurus Chinobhururuka (40) have been dragged to court and charged with aggravated indecent assault.

The court heard that on August 11 this year the complainant and the accused persons went to their cells to sleep. Mazorodze told the complainant to get into Cell C2 where there were nine other inmates including Ngwerume and Chinobhururuka.

It is alleged that the complainant woke up at around midnight and noticed that Ngwerume was fondling him. The court heard that Ngwerume instructed him to lie facing away from him and he refused.

Ngwerume then assaulted him together with Chinobhururuka and Mazorodze. Chinobhururuka allegedly produced a bottle and forced the complainant to drink its contents until he felt dizzy.

The trio then allegedly took turns to sodomise the complainant. After the act, they returned to their places and were chided by another inmate only known as Gunners.

The complainant reported his matter to a prison officer who opened the cell the following morning and he was taken to the hospital.