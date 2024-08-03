GROBBELAAR : I WAS THE BEST MAN FOR THE JOB

Former Warriors goalkeeper Grobbelaar has criticised the hiring of a foreign coach for the Warriors saying he was the best person to lead the Warriors.

“Look, man, I was the best person to take charge of the Warriors right now because this is my country, and everything I do comes from the bottom of my heart, and that desire to take my country forward.

“These foreign coaches are in it for the money! After two years, they walk away with cash, and never bother to revise their work,” he told the Manica Post.

Zifa has appointed German Michael Nees for the senior national team job. Nees was handed a two-year deal, with his package valued at US$150 000 per annum, fully funded by the world football governing body, FIFA.

Seven Zimbabwean coaches — Genesis Mangombe, Bruce Grobbelaar, Saul Chaminuka, Taurai Mangwiro, Thulani Sibanda, Takesure Chiragwi and George Mbwando — applied for the Warriors post.

While vast knowledge of African football was one of the key requirements for the Warriors job, Nees’ CV shows that he has a combined two years in charge of the continent’s African national teams — Seychelles between 2003 and 2004 and Rwanda (2006-2007).

The German spent a year between 2008 and 2009 working as a coach educator for the South African Football Association.