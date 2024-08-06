CZECH NATIONAL WAILS AS HE IS DENIED BAIL



Masvingo Provincial Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi has dismissed bail application for two foreign tourists charged for publishing falsehoods and for possessing a sex toy.

Mkwananzi said that there is overwhelming evidence that Lucas Slavik from Czech Republic and Tom Ssekamwa from Uganda committed the offence they are charged with.

He said that if released, the two are likely to abscond because of the country’s porous borders. The State also feared that the two may interfere with State witnesses who are workers at Backpackers Lodge. Police is yet to gather evidence from them, the court was told.

Mkwananzi also said that Slavik faces 20 years in jail and that was a serious offence. His charge was altered from spreading falsehoods to Section 31 (a) i publish false statement with intention to incite the public.

Slavik is alleged to have recorded a statement in a video in which he said that there was no water and electricity in Masvingo. Masvingo according to the defence lawyer is going for days without water and 12 hours without electricity.

The State dropped another charge against Slavik in which he was accused of being a criminal nuisance.

A shocked Slavik wailed in court as he was denied bail. His Embassy has been making frantic efforts to secure his release.

Ssekamwa who was found with a rubber toy penis is being charged with violation of the Censorship Act Chapter 26 1 (a).

The two were both remanded to August 16, 2024 but this was changed to be the trial date after their lawyer, Knowledge Mabvure protested.

“My Lord why should August 16 be a remand date when Police is saying that it has all the evidence? The trial must kick off on that day,” said Mabvure.

Mkwananzi concurred.

“The State has overwhelming evidence against the accused person as they have a video in which he features making utterances which they say is circulating on social media. The State also has overwhelming evidence against Ssekamwa as the artificial penis was recovered from his bag,” said Mkwananzi. Masvingo Mirror