CZECH NATIONAL WAILS AS HE IS DENIED BAIL

Masvingo Provincial Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi has dismissed bail application for two foreign tourists charged for publishing falsehoods and for possessing a sex toy.
Mkwananzi said that there is overwhelming evidence that
Lucas Slavik from Czech Republic and Tom Ssekamwa from Uganda committed the
offence they are charged with.
He said that if released, the two are likely to abscond
because of the country’s porous borders. The State also feared that the two may
interfere with State witnesses who are workers at Backpackers Lodge. Police is
yet to gather evidence from them, the court was told.
Mkwananzi also said that Slavik faces 20 years in jail and
that was a serious offence. His charge was altered from spreading falsehoods to
Section 31 (a) i publish false statement with intention to incite the public.
Slavik is alleged to have recorded a statement in a video
in which he said that there was no water and electricity in Masvingo. Masvingo
according to the defence lawyer is going for days without water and 12 hours
without electricity.
The State dropped another charge against Slavik in which he
was accused of being a criminal nuisance.
A shocked Slavik wailed in court as he was denied bail. His
Embassy has been making frantic efforts to secure his release.
Ssekamwa who was found with a rubber toy penis is being
charged with violation of the Censorship Act Chapter 26 1 (a).
The two were both remanded to August 16, 2024 but this was
changed to be the trial date after their lawyer, Knowledge Mabvure protested.
“My Lord why should August 16 be a remand date when Police
is saying that it has all the evidence? The trial must kick off on that day,”
said Mabvure.
Mkwananzi concurred.
“The State has overwhelming evidence against the accused
person as they have a video in which he features making utterances which they
say is circulating on social media. The State also has overwhelming evidence
against Ssekamwa as the artificial penis was recovered from his bag,” said
Mkwananzi. Masvingo Mirror
