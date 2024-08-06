ZINWA CUTS OFF BEITBRIDGE WATER SUPPLIES

Beitbridge residents will experience a dry spell after the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) disconnected their raw water supply on Tuesday due to unpaid arrears of about US$196 000 (ZWG 2 711 362.80).

In a letter, ZINWA stated that it could no longer meet its obligations to supply water to the local authority.

“ZINWA supplies bulk raw water to Beitbridge Municipality, which the council in turn treats and supplies to residents. ZINWA pumps raw water from the Limpopo River into off-river storage dams, which then supply the municipality’s water treatment plants. ZINWA incurs electricity, operations, and maintenance costs to keep supplies to Beitbridge, which should be covered by payments from the municipality,” the letter read.

ZINWA noted that it bills the municipality an average of ZWG 550,000 for their monthly bulk raw water requirements, but the local authority has only been making monthly payments averaging ZWG 140 000.

“This has resulted in outstanding bills accumulating to ZWG 2,711,362.80. Due to this unsustainable payment pattern by Beitbridge Municipality, ZINWA is no longer in a position to meet the obligations associated with the consistent supply of raw water to Beitbridge, including electricity and repairs and maintenance. Hence, the authority has decided to disconnect water supplies to Beitbridge until the municipality services its arrears,” the letter stated.

Beitbridge Municipality Acting Town Clerk, Engineer Douglas Siphuma, confirmed the development to CITE.

In a circular sent to the residents, the municipality encouraged residents to pay their dues so that the water may be reconnected.

“The Municipality of Beitbridge would like to advise residents and stakeholders that ZINWA has cut bulk water supply to the entire town. Please note that the water supply interruption affects the whole town. The municipality, through previous correspondences, has continually encouraged residents and stakeholders to honour and pay their debts,” read the letter from the Town Clerk.

“It is unfortunate that despite concerted efforts to offer support systems like payment plans and enforcement of water disconnections, the payments have not reached the minimum threshold required to meet the debt.

“While the municipality is engaging ZINWA to seek a lasting solution, residents and stakeholders are urged to make serious efforts to pay for water debts. The community is further advised to make use of the available boreholes and use water sparingly.” CITE