ZINWA CUTS OFF BEITBRIDGE WATER SUPPLIES

Beitbridge residents will experience a dry spell after the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) disconnected their raw water supply on Tuesday due to unpaid arrears of about US$196 000 (ZWG 2 711 362.80).
In a letter, ZINWA stated that it could no longer meet its
obligations to supply water to the local authority.
“ZINWA supplies bulk raw water to Beitbridge Municipality,
which the council in turn treats and supplies to residents. ZINWA pumps raw
water from the Limpopo River into off-river storage dams, which then supply the
municipality’s water treatment plants. ZINWA incurs electricity, operations,
and maintenance costs to keep supplies to Beitbridge, which should be covered
by payments from the municipality,” the letter read.
ZINWA noted that it bills the municipality an average of
ZWG 550,000 for their monthly bulk raw water requirements, but the local
authority has only been making monthly payments averaging ZWG 140 000.
“This has resulted in outstanding bills accumulating to ZWG
2,711,362.80. Due to this unsustainable payment pattern by Beitbridge
Municipality, ZINWA is no longer in a position to meet the obligations
associated with the consistent supply of raw water to Beitbridge, including
electricity and repairs and maintenance. Hence, the authority has decided to
disconnect water supplies to Beitbridge until the municipality services its
arrears,” the letter stated.
Beitbridge Municipality Acting Town Clerk, Engineer Douglas
Siphuma, confirmed the development to CITE.
In a circular sent to the residents, the municipality
encouraged residents to pay their dues so that the water may be reconnected.
“The Municipality of Beitbridge would like to advise
residents and stakeholders that ZINWA has cut bulk water supply to the entire
town. Please note that the water supply interruption affects the whole town.
The municipality, through previous correspondences, has continually encouraged
residents and stakeholders to honour and pay their debts,” read the letter from
the Town Clerk.
“It is unfortunate that despite concerted efforts to offer
support systems like payment plans and enforcement of water disconnections, the
payments have not reached the minimum threshold required to meet the debt.
“While the municipality is engaging ZINWA to seek a lasting
solution, residents and stakeholders are urged to make serious efforts to pay
for water debts. The community is further advised to make use of the available
boreholes and use water sparingly.” CITE
