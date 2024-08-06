GANG STAGE-MANAGES ROBBERY, FLEES WITH US$194K

A five-member gang has stolen nearly US$194 000 after stage-managing an armed robbery.

The gang posed as police officers and stopped a vehicle at the 136km peg along the Harare-Masvingo highway before snatching a bag and fleeing with the cash in a getaway car.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of five suspects in connection with a stage-managed case of armed robbery which occurred on August 4, 2024, at the 136-kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road, Makumimavi area, Chivhu,” said Police spokesman, Commissioner Nyathi.

The suspects are Richard Banda (23), Tawananyasha Nyengerai (21), Lionel Chipenzi (25), Harrison Chiinge (24), and Calos Muwani (23).

“They were arrested for stealing US$193 900 cash and a cellphone from a Toyota Hiace vehicle which was travelling from Bulawayo to Harare. The vehicle was being driven by one of the suspects, Richard Banda, who was accompanied by the complainant.

“The suspects posed as police officers and stopped the vehicle. They snatched a bag containing the money and cellphone before fleeing in their getaway car, a Nissan Note registration number, AGN 2303.”

Investigations by detectives linked Richard Banda to the crime, leading to his arrest. He implicated his cousin, Tawananyasha Nyengerai and the other suspects, resulting in their arrest.

Following their arrests, police have since recovered US$100 442.