MOTHER ABANDONS DAUGHTER (11) AND HER AILING DAD

An 11-year-old girl has become the sole caregiver and breadwinner for her paralysed father in Chimanimani after her mother fled the home.

The young girl, Patience Mukute, dropped out of school to look after her father who had a stroke.

When The Manica Post crew visited their homestead in Mandima Village under Chief Mutambara recently, the situation was heart-wrenching as, both the father and minor could barely walk – the former due to the stroke that paralysed him, and the latter to some fire burns.

Patience’s health has also visibly given in – with the burns on both legs, labourious tasks she endure daily, coupled with poor nutrition and lack of medication taking a toll on her.

“I burnt my legs after falling in a fire. My father’s case is different. I came from school, only to find my father lying down with saliva coming from his mouth. He never uttered a word since that incident. It is only after I took him to a prophet recently that he started walking and humming like what he is doing now,” she said.

The minor’s mother, Progress Mbiriri, allegedly abandoned them six years ago, taking her other two other children with her. With no contact details, the minor and her father were left to endure the hardships of life.

She cooks, fetches water and firewood, baths, and acts as her father’s interpreter. Patience is also appealing for donations such as school fees, uniforms, shoes, clothing, toiletries, food and medication for her ailing father to alleviate their suffering, and allow her to return to school and reclaim her childhood.