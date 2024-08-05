CHIMOMBE APPLICATION TOSSED OUT



A Harare magistrate has quashed Harare businessman, Mike Chimombe’s application challenging placement on remand in a matter he is accused of corruptly using false documents to win a US$9,2 million lights tender in Harare.

In his ruling, the Harare magistrate noted that there is reasonable suspicion that Chimombe was involved in the alleged offence since his signature is appearing on the forged documents, hence he should be placed on remand.

Chimombe had argued that he has nothing to do with Juluka Projects and Plant Hire Private Limited and a purported South African company, ENNDO Lighting and Structural, which are the companies awarded the street lights tender by Harare City Council under the false impression they had the relevant paperwork.

Chimombe is jointly charged with Moses Mpofu, who is the managing director and major shareholder of Juluka Projects and Plant Hire Private Limited.

The two, who are charged with corruptly using false documents, have been remanded to the 22nd of this month.

Meanwhile, Harare City Council Town Clerk, Hosiah Chisango together with Artkins Mandaza, the Principal Contracts Administrator in the Procurement Management Unit who are facing criminal abuse of duty charges involving a US$9.2 million botched street lights deal, will have to wait a little longer in remand prison pending bail ruling.

The ruling was set for this Monday but the presiding magistrate had other commitments, hence postponement of the matter to this Wednesday for ruling.

The pair allegedly connived with four other council officials to illegally award a tender to Juluka Enndo Joint Venture, a company owned by Mpofu who is in custody on fraud charges and accusations of falsifying documents to win a street lights tender. ZBC