AMEND CONSTITUTION FOR ED : ZANU PF

Zanu PF Harare province says the Constitution should be amended to allow President Mnangagwa to continue in charge of the country beyond 2028 when his current term is due to expire.

Provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said :“The most critical issue which comes is that the Constitution of Zimbabwe must be amended to enable him to continue to lead beyond 2028. We are aware that there are constitutional limitations; first of all, it says the President serves for a maximum of two terms of five years each. There is that window of extending the number of years for each term, or tentatively we can remove the term limit from two terms to three terms or scrap the term limit altogether.”

“That as well could be amended to ensure that the incumbent, in other words President Mnangagwa, benefits from any constitutional amendment which increases the number of years of a term or which scraps term limits”.



