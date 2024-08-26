CHIGUMBA : PARTIES MUST BE REGISTERED

All political parties must be registered to avoid the issues that plagued the 2023 elections, according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba.

“To solve the chaos around the nomination process, I made two recommendations: to register political parties or give time limits on electoral court challenges. This means the electoral court will not accept any court challenges 30 days before election day.

“The problem in Zimbabwe, as part of the electoral law, is that we have no legislation on the registration of political parties. What we have are individuals notifying ZEC that they have established a political party and requesting to be added to the database.”

“There is no political will to register political parties. It is only at the Nomination Court where ZEC has an opportunity to legally engage political parties. During the Nomination Court process, you find a lot of chaos around the nomination procedure because this is where candidates comply with laid-down procedures,” she told a joint induction workshop of the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and Thematic Committee on Human Rights in Bulawayo.